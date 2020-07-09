Police: Double shooting in Portland leaves victims injured

The victims were found shot Sunday evening in the 2700 block of Bank Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been transported to the hospital following a double shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Officers responded to the incident in the 2700 block of Bank Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, locating the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the victims remain in serious condition at UofL Hospital while the other was treated and released.

This is the second double shooting in the area in three days.

Police discovered the bodies two men who were shot to death in the 2400 block of Portland Avenue Thursday night.

If you have any information that can help police in this case or others, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.