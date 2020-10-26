Shooting in Smoketown leaves woman injured, police say

Officers found the victim shot in the 900 block of South Hancock Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Smoketown.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Hancock Street around 8 p.m. Sunday where the found a woman shot.

She was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details of what led to the shooting are not known.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

