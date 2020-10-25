LMPD: 5-year-old injured in Portland neighborhood shooting

LMPD says a 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 2000 block of W Main St. The child is currently undergoing surgery at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Main St. When officers arrived they located a 5-year-old boy that had sustained a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital and is in surgery at this time.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is continuing it's investigation regarding how the child received the injuries.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.