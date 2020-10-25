1 shot, injured in Russell neighborhood

Police said the victim was found in the 400 block of South 26th Street late Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the Russell neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with what they say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

