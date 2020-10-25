16-year-old shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 600 block of Rubel Avenue where they located the teen who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 600 block of Rubel Avenue where they located the teen who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

