'She still hasn’t gotten justice': Supporters call for accountability 3 years after Breonna Taylor's death

Nearly 1,095 days since a botched raid led to the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, family members are still waiting on accountability and justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days before the Louisville community marks three years since the death of Breonna Taylor, supporters gathered in Jefferson Square Park to remember her.

They took to the streets Saturday afternoon marching from the Russell neighborhood to downtown while spreading one, unified message.

“To remind people she still hasn’t gotten justice,” Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt, said.

A Metro Police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor while executing a botched search warrant on March 13, 2020.

“We’re gonna definitely keep our faith in seeking justice and accountability for Breonna Taylor,” Tahaasha Halloway, another aunt of Taylor’s, said.

This message comes just days after the release of a scathing Department of Justice report on unconstitutional policing practices and civil rights violations by LMPD and Metro Government.

“I think it speaks volumes – you know, it’s not a time to be silent,” Halloway said. “If we want any of the change we’ve been out here advocating for – for equal rights, equal opportunity, transparency – the time is now.”

Austin added, “I guess you want to hope genuine action will be taken.”

While Taylor’s family waits for action, they say they’ll continue marching on.