Police: Shooting in Shively leaves man injured

Officers responded to the 3700 block of 7th Street Road after someone reported a person down in the street just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of 7th Street Road after someone reported a person down in the street around 3:19 p.m.

Police said the victim, a male, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police are working to determine the exact location where this incident may have occurred.

If you have any information that can help in their investigation, you are asked to call the Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the Tip Line at (502) 930-2SPD.

