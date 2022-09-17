Coroner ID's man, woman killed in Shively double shooting

Police said all parties knew each other and this was not a random act.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating what may have led up to a shooting leaving two people dead in Shively.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway around 6:30 a.m. Saturday where all three victims were located at the scene.

Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said woman in her 20’s was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe all parties in this incident are accounted for and said all parties knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.