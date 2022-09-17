LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

Police said the two people died in vehicle-related accidents, and the one injured was shot and sent to UofL Health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street.

When police arrived, they said they found that a teenager had been riding his moped when him and an SUV collided.

He later died at UofL Health police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene, and police said she was cooperative.

Another crash happened just after 10 p.m.

LMPD said when police arrived at Third Street and Village Park Drive, officers found a woman had been ejected from her vehicle that had rolled over. Police said preliminary details show it could have been an issue with the vehicle, but they're investigating all possibilities.

Three juveniles in the car were sent to Norton Children's, but no injuries have been reported according to police.

The woman died at the scene police said.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating both issues.

Police said a shooting happened just after 10 p.m. as well. LMPD said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street, and found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man is in serious condition at UofL Health, and there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call their anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online crime tip portal.

