Louisville health officials report 2 test positive for West Nile virus

Public Health and Wellness said so far, no deaths have been reported in Louisville.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville health officials said two people have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said surveillance traps are helping them spot the infected mosquitoes which have been found in the 40208 and 40215 zip codes.

Mosquitoes with West Nile were also reported in the 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214, 40258 and 40272 zip codes.

Public Health and Wellness said so far, no deaths have been reported in Louisville.

Those who are infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms to mild symptoms. Less than one percent of people infected developed a serious illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

However, those over 60-years-old have the greatest risk for severe disease. This includes those with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and those who have received organ transplants are at greater risk for serious illness.

Health officials are also urging people to wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re outside between dusk and dawn.

There will be fogging around the 7th Street Road and Hazelwood areas weather permitting.

If you need to check to see if your area has been fogged, call (502) 574-6641. To make a complaint about mosquitoes in your neighborhood, call Metro Call at 311 or (502) 574-5000.

⚠️ Mosquito Fogging Alert ⚠️



Fogging occurs if disease is present or a high number of mosquitoes are found in a specific area. More info here: https://t.co/OcnlcGyPv9 pic.twitter.com/x1M37pFEUS — LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) September 13, 2022

What helps?

Insect repellants containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products offer long-lasting protection.

Mosquitoes could bite through thin clothing, so they suggest spraying them with repellant containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellant.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, old tires and drain bird baths on a regular basis.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.