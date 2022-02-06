Police: Man found shot to death while on bike in Shively

Police said the victim was found shot in the parking lot of a business just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police are asking for help in solving the city’s latest homicide.

Around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 4500 block of Dixie Highway near the parking lot of the Dixie Liquor store following reports of a person down.

Shively Police said they found a man believed to be in his 30’s on his bike but suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not released his identity.

If you happened to be in the area and may have seen anything, you are asked to call Shively Police Department a (502) 448-6181 or their Tip Line at (502) 930-2SPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

