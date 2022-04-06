Teen injured in shooting near Waterfront Park, LMPD says

Police responded to a shooting at Waterfront Park around midnight Monday, but said the 17-year-old victim showed up at the hospital a short time later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen has been hospitalized after being shot near Waterfront Park.

According to Louisville Metro Police, they said someone called 911 around midnight Monday about a shooting at the Big Four Bridge in the silver parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they did not find a victim.

A short time later, officers were notified that a 17-year-old boy showed up at UofL Hospital saying they were shot in the shoulder.

LMPD believes it was the victim from the Waterfront shooting.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.