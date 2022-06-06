Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Shively parking lot

The coroner said the 29-year-old victim was found shot on his bike just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man found shot to death in Shively has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Jordin Barnes died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Shively Police found the body of Barnes near a parking lot in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway Sunday night.

They said Barnes was on his bike at the time of the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information that can help police solve this crime, you are asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or their tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.