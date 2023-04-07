Serenity McKinney's mother expected to change not guilty plea

Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, have been charged with her murder and both had pleaded not guilty.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter is expected to change her not-guilty plea on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Serenity McKinney’s remains were found on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in West Point around the 1300 block of Skyview Road near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. Her family lost contact with her in 2021.

The autopsy showed she was found in a suitcase filled with a sand-like substance and she had fractured bones.

Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, have been charged with her murder and both had pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in Kansas Feb. 6, 2022.

But now, Catherine is expected to appear in court to change her plea to guilty.

