Serenity McKinney case: What we know about the missing Kentucky 4-year-old

McKinney was last seen by her extended family members in Shelbyville on Christmas Eve 2020. More than a year later, she was reported missing.

If you have any information on where she might be, contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323.

Serenity is four years old, is 3'1" and weighs 60 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and may have a birthmark on her stomach.

Her biological mother has been found, but Serenity's whereabouts are still unknown and Kentucky law enforcement agencies are looking into the case.

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen by her extended family members in Shelbyville, Kentucky on Christmas Eve 2020. More than a year later, she was reported missing to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Timeline : What happened to Serenity?

Christmas Eve was the last time Serenity's extended family members in Shelbyville, Kentucky said they saw the child. After that, they were in communication with Serenity and her mother, Catherine "Abby" McKinney, until June 2021, which was the last time they spoke over the phone.

In the fall of 2021, Brad Davis and Aundria Wainscott, who said they're the father and stepmother Abby McKinney, said their daughter cut off all communication with her extended family.

On Jan. 31, 2022, they filed a missing person report for Serenity and warrants were executed in Shelby, Bullitt and Jefferson County.

On Feb. 3, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement on Serenity's case. Cameron said Serenity's family was not cooperating with the investigation.

He said the Attorney General's Special Victims Unit was partnering with the Shelby and Bullitt County Sheriff's Departments, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the case.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Abby McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were arrested in Kansas and charged with custodial interference. Serenity was not with them when they were taken into custody and it's unknown why they were in Kansas.

When asked where Serenity was, Abby invoked her 5th amendment right not to speak with law enforcement, according to Capt. Kyle Tipton with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.