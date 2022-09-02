Serenity McKinney case: What we know about the missing Kentucky 4-year-old
McKinney was last seen by her extended family members in Shelbyville on Christmas Eve 2020. More than a year later, she was reported missing.
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen by her extended family members in Shelbyville, Kentucky on Christmas Eve 2020. More than a year later, she was reported missing to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
Her biological mother has been found, but Serenity's whereabouts are still unknown and Kentucky law enforcement agencies are looking into the case.
Serenity is four years old, is 3'1" and weighs 60 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and may have a birthmark on her stomach.
If you have any information on where she might be, contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323.
Timeline: What happened to Serenity?
Christmas Eve was the last time Serenity's extended family members in Shelbyville, Kentucky said they saw the child. After that, they were in communication with Serenity and her mother, Catherine "Abby" McKinney, until June 2021, which was the last time they spoke over the phone.
In the fall of 2021, Brad Davis and Aundria Wainscott, who said they're the father and stepmother Abby McKinney, said their daughter cut off all communication with her extended family.
On Jan. 31, 2022, they filed a missing person report for Serenity and warrants were executed in Shelby, Bullitt and Jefferson County.
On Feb. 3, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a statement on Serenity's case. Cameron said Serenity's family was not cooperating with the investigation.
He said the Attorney General's Special Victims Unit was partnering with the Shelby and Bullitt County Sheriff's Departments, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the case.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, Abby McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were arrested in Kansas and charged with custodial interference. Serenity was not with them when they were taken into custody and it's unknown why they were in Kansas.
When asked where Serenity was, Abby invoked her 5th amendment right not to speak with law enforcement, according to Capt. Kyle Tipton with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
Looking for Serenity: 'We want to bring her home'
WHAS11 spoke to Davis and Wainscott eight days after they filed the missing person report. They said they had been driving around Shelbyville, handing out flyers with Serenity's face on them.
"We want to bring her home," they said. "I think desperation is the word right now."
Wainscott said it was out of Abby's character to stop reaching out, which is when they became concerned for Serenity's safety.
Family members weren't the only ones looking for Serenity - complete strangers like Danielle Ingabrand joined in the search to bring her home.
"To get her name, her number, her picture out there, to get her home fast and safe," said Ingabrand, who lives in Henry County.
A prayer vigil will be held on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. in front of the Shelby County Court's building on 401 Main St. in Shelbyville.
Charges explained: What is custodial interference?
Abby McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill are each facing one charge of custodial interference in relation to Serenity's case.
The Legal Information Institute defines custodial interference as "a parent breaking court determined custodial instructions. This can be as major as taking a child from the sole custodian or as minimal as calling a child more than directed."
Custodial interference in Kentucky is a Class D felony unless the person taken from lawful custody is returned voluntarily. People convicted of Class D felonies in Kentucky face one to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.
The Commonwealth's Custodial Interference law is found in KRS 509.070 and is defined as follows, "A person is guilty of Custodial Interference when, knowing that he has no legal right to do so, he takes, entices or keeps from lawful custody any mentally disabled or other person entrusted by authority of law to the custody of another person or to an institution."
No Amber Alert: Why one wasn't issued for Serenity
Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued for Serenity McKinnley?
"Because she had been missing for a year at that point," explained Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Shelby Guffey. "We had no direction of travel, we had no exact placement of where she went missing from."
- There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.
- The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
- There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.
- The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.
- The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.
That first criterion is crucial and Deputy Guffey said they did not have a reasonable belief that it was an abduction.
