Family members of Serenity McKinney say CPS 'needs to be held accountable for what they did'

As we wait for the autopsy results of Serenity McKinney, there are questions about whether the state was involved in the girl's life. We have those answers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's along a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line that the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney was found on February 20, 2022.

"There's no reason for this. There were family members that wanted her, that asked to keep her, and there's just no reason," Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst Shannon Layman to said to WHAS11 investigator, Kristin Goodwillie.

As we await the autopsy results for Serenity McKinney, there have been questions about whether the state was involved in the young girl's life. Many wonder how it took one year to list her as a missing person.

Goodwillie talked with the family and requested files from the state to figure out the steps they took to find Serenity.

Looking at the timeline, Serenity's grandparents said the child was last seen in December 2020, last heard on the phone in June 2021, then nothing. Family members said her mother, Catherine "Abby" McKinney, and Abby's boyfriend, Dakota Hill, isolated themselves.

"She started blocking everyone in June and finished blocking everyone around September. Red flags started going up," said Serenity's grandmother Aundria Wainscott.

Abby and Dakota are now charged with Serenity's murder. The family believes the couple is just one aspect of Serenity's death and that there needs to be more accountability.

"CPS needs to be held accountable for what they did. They never checked on Serenity," said Melody Roller, Serenity's other grandmother.

An aunt of Abby McKinney - who asked not to be named - shared phone records and messages she said highlight a bigger issue. Phone records show the aunt called LMPD's non-emergency number six times between June 26 and June 28. She said she was asking for a wellness check on Serenity.

Facebook messages show a conversation between her and Abby where Abby says: 'Aunt-did you have the well check thing done.'

We've requested those recorded calls to dispatch as well as body camera video from the wellness checks and have been told LMPD needs to approve their release. Shortly after, Serenity's great-grandmother said she called the Child Protective Services hotline to report abuse.

"There's not a confirmation the report was ever made," said Shannon Layman, who was called as the family was trying to figure out what to do next. Layman has been in social services for about twenty years and said she decided to file a CPS report online.

"I got the confirmation email that said I filed the report and that if they chose not to open or not to investigate for any reason, they would follow up with me via email - and then I never received another. Nothing from them," she said.

In the past, Layman says CPS would contact her to clarify statements made on the report. She never got any calls.

WHAS11's Kristin Goodwillie requested Serenity's files from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The Cabinet denied her request, citing a statute that says a child's file can only be made public where 'child abuse or neglect has resulted in a child fatality or near fatality' and that the Cabinet is required to conduct an internal review. Until that review is complete, we can't get those records.

"My report was filed on July 8th and if I find out that she was still alive on July 8th, I'm going to be even more devastated. Because that means that she could have been saved," said Layman.

It also means we can't corroborate the family's claims that the cabinet closed their case.

We asked if social workers ever close a case without seeing a child. They sent us a regulation that states social workers must meet face-to-face with a child. At this point, they won't tell us if they ever saw Serenity.

In 2021, the last time family heard from Serenity, the state saw 208 child deaths or near-deaths related to reported abuse, according to a report from the Cabinet. The report also says that in the last five years, 71% of child deaths and near-deaths directly related to abuse already had social workers investigating.

"If it's not in the policy, I think there should be a policy that if a CPS report is filed on the child, regardless, someone should lay eyes on the child," said Layman.

We also reached out to Attorney General Daniel Cameron for an interview and he declined. We’re still waiting for LMPD to release the recordings from the wellness checks and will follow up with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services once their internal review is finished.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.