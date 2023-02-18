'My life has been in shambles': Serenity McKinney remembered by family 1 year after remains were discovered

Feb. 18 marks one year since a 4-year-old girl was found dead just past the border of Jefferson and Hardin County.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — To mark the one year anniversary of the day Kentucky State police discovered the remains of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney, in West Point Kentucky, her family returned to the site.

They returned to the spot, just past the border of Jefferson and Hardin County, where she was found and added new markers—the pinwheels Serenity loved—and a bright pink Cross.

The wooden cross is bedazzled in pink and glitter, decorated with items the family says are all symbolic of just who Serenity was.

Her paternal grandmother, Melody Roller, described the 4-year-old as a bright light with a perfect smile. She said sometimes she can still feel the warm embrace of her granddaughters small hands around her neck for a hug.

"It's been a very, very difficult year for me since we lost her. My life has been in shambles," she said. "And I'm trying to get back where I need to be, because we have to get justice."

Her father, David Roller, tells us the last year hasn't been easy, but what keeps him going is the thought of once again reuniting with his daughter.

"I've drawn a closer relationship to God. I don't question why he would do something like that. I know there's a purpose behind everything," Roller said. "And, above all else, I know exactly where my daughter's at, and I'll be reunited with her on the day I take my last breath and I know I'll be with her eternally. And, I can't wait for that day but I can wait for that day, if that makes sense."

When McKinney's family was asked if today brought any closure, or helped them to move on, they said they won't be able to get closure until the case against Serenity's accused killers is also closed.

Even then, they hesitated to say if closure will ever truly come.

They said they will be at every hearing inside the courthouse, and see the case through.

Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Both McKinney and Hill were expected to be in court last month, but those within the Bullitt County Commonwealth Attorney's Office said they're still waiting for additional evidence.

