Police need your help locating Larue County jail escapee

According to Facebook posts, James Worner of Shepherdsville escaped the Larue County Detention Center Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to multiple Facebook posts from Kentucky Sheriff's Offices, police are looking for an escapee from the Larue County Detention center.

Hodgenville Police say, James Worner of Shepherdsville, escaped the detention center at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Both the Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office and the Shepherdsville Police Department shared the post.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are also actively pursuing Worner.

If you have any information on Worner's whereabouts please call 911 immediately.

