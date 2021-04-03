Police need help identifying suspect in bank robbery

Police are looking for a woman they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Buechel Bypass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police released a photo of a suspected bank robber in hopes someone in the community could help them identify her.

Police allege the woman caught on surveillance video at the Fifth Third Bank on Buechel Bypass is responsible for robbing the bank around 9:22 a.m. on March 1, 2021.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

