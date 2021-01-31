Police investigating man's death after vehicle struck by gunfire in Shively

Police said the victim was pronounced dead Saturday morning after the driver of the vehicle drove to a Thornton's on Dixie Highway for help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Shively are investigating a man’s death after the vehicle he was in was apparently struck by gunfire.

Shively Police responded to the Thornton’s location in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway following reports of a shooting around 6 a.m.

Officers located two men, a driver and a passenger inside the vehicle. Police said the passenger believed to be in his mid-40’s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The vehicle had been shot at multiple times.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to their preliminary investigation, the shooting happened in a parking lot adjoining 2822 and 2824 South 7th Street. They said the victim was drove from that location to the Thornton’s to get help. The businesses on the lots of the 7th Street were closed at the time of the incident.

No other details including the victim’s identity was released.