Police investigate deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A homicide investigation is underway in the Shawnee neighborhood after a shooting Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. at South 41st St. near River Park Dr. When they arrived, they found broken glass and the door of a home open. A 74-year-old man was found shot inside the home and died from his injuries.

Investigators believe two groups of people were shooting outside the home and the victim got caught in the crossfire when he looked outside to see what was happening.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

