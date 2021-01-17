New program aims to reduce gun violence in Louisville area

The goal – to intervene with those most at risk for gun violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beginning in February, the City of Louisville will take its first steps in implementing a new program, hoping to reduce the amount of gun violence.

The program, Group Violence Intervention, gives Krista and Nevada Gwynn a voice. They lost their son Christian to gun violence in December 2019.

They are participating in the program and telling their story, hoping it will change lives.

"We are trying to show these children let's stop with the violence. It’s got to be solved in a different way. Something in your life has got to change to show you that violence is not the answer," Krista said. "These kids are going out in the streets and thinking these streets are all that loves them. And they need to know that the street is just what that is. The street."



The program uses a three-pronged approach – victims of gun violence share their experience, social services and law enforcement to help decrease the amount of gun violence. The goal – to intervene with those most at risk for gun violence.

"That is the real heart of it, you have to say you want help, but we are not going to force you into help," Jessie Halladay, a project manager said.



GVI will also focus on individual needs like job training or mental health services.

Halladay said the program relies on individuals being willing to ask for help.



The program has been implemented in cities across America.

In Cincinnati it resulted in 41% reduction in group-member involved homicide.

In Boston, it resulted in a 63% reduction in youth homicide. Halladay, said the program does not work in all cities, but she has faith it will work in Louisville.



GVI has been in the works for a month, but in February, Halladay said the first interventions will take place.

That's where the Gwynns will share their experience in hopes of steering the those at risk away from gun violence.



"It is not successful in every city, but we have to make an effort to make this happen here. We have to join forces and realize this is a community problem, that needs a community response," Halladay said.



Halladay said this is not a quick fix. It will take time to see changes, but she is hopeful the program will work in Louisville.

Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or on her social media outlets: Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.