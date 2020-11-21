Police investigating homicide in downtown Louisville

LMPD says they found a man down on the sidewalk who had sustained "obvious trauma." He was pronounced dead on the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a man is dead after sustaining "obvious trauma" in downtown.

Officers responded to a call of a person down on the sidewalk around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of North 6th Street & West River Road.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male that sustained obvious trauma. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The deceased man has not been identified.

The LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation.

LMPD is asking anyone with any information to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

