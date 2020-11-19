Police investigating fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood

According to LMPD, one man is dead after a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 2300 block of Magazine Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood that left one man dead.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2300 block of Magazine St. around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they located a man that was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the man is unclear at this time.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone who may have information about this fatal shooting is asked to call the anonymous Tip-line at 574-LMPD.

