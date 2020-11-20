LMPD looking to identify suspected bank robber

Police say the woman pictured allegedly robbed a US Bank on Bardstown Rd. on Nov. 9.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are looking for help in identifying a potential bank robber.

Police say that on Nov. 9, the woman in the photo above robbed at US Bank in the Highlands Douglass neighborhood.

It is unclear what time of day, the woman allegedly robbed the bank located at 2350 Bardstown Rd. It also unclear what or how much money was robbed from the bank.

She is described as a 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 biracial woman in her late 40s or mid 50s with grey hair.

Police remain investigating the matter.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the anonymous Tip-line at 574-LMPD.

