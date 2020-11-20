LMPD investigating after TARC driver stabbed over bus fare

According to police, a woman stabbed the driver after he tried to remove her for failing to pay bus fare.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a TARC bus driver was stabbed by a passenger after trying to remove her from the bus for failing to pay bus fare.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, LMPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing aboard a TARC bus.

Police's initial report indicates a female passenger boarded the bus near Floyd and Warnock Streets and failed to pay bus fare.

The TARC driver tried to get the woman to exit the bus and she subsequently stabbed him.

He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains at this hour.

The woman is currently being detained for questioning.

The identity of the woman and the condition of the driver remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

