Kentucky woman arrested after traffic stop turns to police chase in Casey County

Tabitha Baker is facing multiple charges after leading state troopers on a chase through two counties on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is facing a list of charges after leading State Police on a chase in Casey County.

According to police, a trooper was attempting a traffic stop on a on KY 70 just west of Bethelridge for a traffic violation around 2:14 p.m. Saturday.

As the trooper began speaking with the driver of the Ford Edge, they sped away.

The pursuit began and ended in Lincoln County on KY 328 after the driver, identified as 52-year-old Tabitha Baker of Eubank, ran out of gas.

Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then arrested.

Among the charges she’s facing include operating on a suspended license, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, operating a vehicle under the influence and resisting arrest.

She’s currently housed at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

