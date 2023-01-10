Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

Louisville Metro Police say the unidentified vehicle fled the scene after striking the man early Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend.

A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Officers found a man lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway after being struck by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene, according to LMPD.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and was expected to survive, however, Tuesday morning police were notified that the man had died from his injuries while at the hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

We will update here as we learn more information.

