8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.

According to police, an SUV was headed north on Frankfort Avenue when another vehicle turned in front of it from an eastbound side street. The vehicles collided, causing the SUV to spin and crash into an occupied bar.

In a Facebook post, The Hub Louisville says the crash happened at its building, hurting customers and employees.

LMPD says eight people in the bar were injured. Five were taken to University Hospital and three were taken to Suburban Hospital. LMPD says all the victims are expected to survive.

Police say the drivers of the vehicles weren't hurt. LMPD's 5th Division is investigating.

According to the Hub's post, they will be closed for brunch to assess the damage and hope to reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

