Louisville shooting leaves Portland man dead, police investigate

LMPD said everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and the Homicide Unit's investigation continues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened a little before 6 a.m. in the 200 block of North 26th Street.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, when officers with LMPD's First Division arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

LMPD said its Homicide Unit is investigating and that everyone involved has been accounted for.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.