LMPD: Security guard arrested, deadly shooting at downtown Thornton's

The shooting happened late Sunday night at the Thorntons on West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Thornton's gas station in downtown Louisville.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Thornton's on West Broadway, according to LMPD.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead and the shooter still on the scene.

According to the arrest citation, the suspect, Tavon Parrish, 32, was working as an armed security guard at the gas station. He told police he confronted the victim, a customer, about stealing a can of beer.

During a verbal altercation, Parrish pointed a gun at the victim and told police he shot the victim because he believed he wanted to fight him.

Parrish was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information can call the Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD or visit the Online Tip Portal.

