LMPD: Waterfront Park shooting stemmed from fight over scooter

In an interview with WHAS11 Monday, Chief Shields gave new information in the weekend shooting that injured five juveniles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields provided new details after a shooting near the Big Four Bridge that happened Saturday night.

The shooting injured six young people, including one who Shields said is still in serious condition.

Shields said the shooting stemmed from a fight over an electric scooter. She said a 9-year-old was riding the scooter and was grazed by a bullet.

Shields said the fight escalated and two teens pulled out a gun, injuring five other teenagers and the 9-year-old. She said LMPD has already identified one of the suspects and is working to identify the other. Shields is confident LMPD will make an arrest.

"No child should have to endure this," Shields said. "Our folks will get this, they had some pretty good leads that night."

Shields said LMPD would be present at the Waterfront, and Mayor Greg Fischer told WHAS11 they planned to increase patrols.

Shields said this incident wasn't gang-related, but teenagers often get their hands on guns through older gang members.

Also common, Shields said, is teens finding guns in cars.

"Especially I think in southern states, where the gun laws tend to be very lax, a lot of people leave guns unsecured in their vehicles," she said. "So for a young person it's very easy to break into a car and get a gun."

City leaders like Metro Council President David James call the Waterfront shooting extremely concerning.

"It just really hit me in the gut because we just had a shooting at the bridge not that long ago," James said. "It really caused a lot of concern and heartbreak."

James said he believes the solution to violence among young people starts at home.

“We have a very big problem with young people, relationships they have with each other, relationships they have with their parents," James said. "Making sure that we know what our children are doing and where they're at and who they're hanging out with."

With the ongoing staffing issues at LMPD, James said the city's new Youth Transitional Center will help relieve police investigating crimes with teens.

James also wants the city to work with the Fraternal Order of Police to bring retired officers back to the force, but allow them to work shorter shifts.

"Really important right now is getting the administration to sit down with the FOP to hire back those retirees," James said.

Shields said she was in favor of bringing retired officers back and was willing to renew conversations with the FOP about the idea.

Shields also said they need renewed help from non-profit partners and parents.

"I need you to lean in further and help us support these kids, they have to have something to do," she said.

Waterfront Park hosts dozens of events for the city throughout the spring and summer. Shields said the park will still be safe for visitors.

"LMPD is going to be down there and it would be wonderful to have the partnership of others down there with us," she said.

Shields said one of the victims was still in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects, call 574-LMPD or use the online portal.

