Police: Man killed, woman injured in Shively shooting

Shively Police are investigating after the Saturday morning incident on Mildred Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Mildred Drive around 9:20 a.m. after two suspects allegedly shot in a vehicle while leaving a residence.

Police said a man was killed and a woman in her 70’s was shot but in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help Shively Police, you are asked to call 502-930-2773 (2SPD).

The investigation is ongoing.

