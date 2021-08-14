LMPD: 1 dead following shooting on La Grange Road

A man was found dead in the 9900 block of La Grange Road just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said there are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said a man is dead following a shooting in Lyndon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9900 block of La Grange Road around 7 a.m. Saturday. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located.

LMPD said the man received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

