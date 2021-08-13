LMPD: Man injured in Fern Creek shooting

LMPD said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Dart Drive and believe all parties in the matter are accounted for at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fern Creek.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Dart Drive. Officers located a man in his late teens suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

LMPD said all parties in the matter are accounted for at this time. The investigation is being conducted by 7th Division detectives.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.