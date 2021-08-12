x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LMPD: 1 dead in motorcycle, car collision on Cane Run Road

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday on Cane Run Road at Kramer's Lane. The motorcyclist that struck a car was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. 

Police said the crash just before 8 a.m. Thursday on Cane Run Road at Kramer's Lane. LMPD's preliminary investigation revels that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Cane Run Rd. at high speeds. 

The motorcyclist then struck a car that was making a left turn from northbound Cane Run Rd. onto westbound Kramer’s Ln.

LMPD said the man operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing. 

RELATED: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder

RELATED: LMPD: All parties are 'accounted for' after deadly shooting on National Turnpike

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 