LMPD: 1 dead in motorcycle, car collision on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police said the crash just before 8 a.m. Thursday on Cane Run Road at Kramer's Lane. LMPD's preliminary investigation revels that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Cane Run Rd. at high speeds.

The motorcyclist then struck a car that was making a left turn from northbound Cane Run Rd. onto westbound Kramer’s Ln.

LMPD said the man operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

