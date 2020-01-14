LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — Grayson County law enforcement as well as the Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect out of Grayson Co.

David “Hog" Wease from Big Clifty is wanted for drug charges, Receiving Stolen Property as well as being a Persistent Felony Offender.

"Wease is no stranger to law enforcement or crime for that matter. We feel that he is a danger to our community as long as he is on the streets; whether it be from dealing drugs or stealing things," Grayson Co. Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

Police ask the public not to approach Wease as he may be armed as well as ask that citizens call 911 if they see him or know of his whereabouts.

