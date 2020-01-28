LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police arrested a Georgetown man early Tuesday on numerous felony charges after first observing a simple equipment violation.

ISP officers were patrolling State Rd. 135 in Harrison County around 2:30 a.m. when officers spotted a white Hyundai Sonata displaying green lights. Indiana law only allows for white or amber lights to be displayed to the front of a car.

When the officers attempted to catch up with the Sonata, they realized the driver had greatly increased speed and was traveling approximately 100 mph as they continued south into Corydon, police say.

The driver was later identified as 46-year-old Damon Michael Arnold who was apprehended in a Corydon hotel parking lot.

Indiana State Police discovered over 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

Indiana State Police

As ISP continued the stop and investigation, they discovered over 24-grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia on Arnold, police say. Officers also found Arnold was a Habitual Traffic Violator (HTV) with only an Indiana ID card. Damon Arnold was arrested and charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 4 Felony Habitual Traffic Violator - Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana - Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor Reckless Driving - Class C Misdemeanor

Arnold was also wanted on a Habitual Traffic Violator in Floyd County. Officers transported Damon Arnold to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.

