Man faces voyeurism charge at Louisville business he manages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly filming his employees in the bathroom of the business he managed.

Louisville Metro Police say Christian Phillips placed a phone with a camera in a ceiling tile and filmed up to four employees using the restroom, including minors.

One of the victims noticed the phone and brought it to Phillips' attention police said.

Phillips then allegedly threw the phone in the trash before a victim retrieved it and turned it over to LMPD.

Police say they found video on the phone of Phillips placing it into the tiles.

He has been charged with voyeurism and promoting a sexual performance with a minor.

