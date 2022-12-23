Man shot, killed inside a house near Valley Station

Louisville Police found him dead in a home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a house near Valley Station on Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6800 block of John Adams Ways, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on the scene said they found a man who had been shot at least once.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene shortly after and pronounced him dead. There was reportedly no medical transport.

LMPD's Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

In a later statement, an LMPD spokesperson said:

"All involved parties for the incident below have been accounted for and there are no outstanding individuals. LMPD’s Homicide Unit will consult with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges are warranted."

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

