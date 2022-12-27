Police: Suspect arrested for leading LMPD on brief chase, dragging officer with vehicle

The suspect then allegedly led police on a brief chase, which ended after they crashed into another LMPD officer's vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A traffic stop near Valley Station ended with a short police chase and two Louisville Metro Police officers in the hospital on Tuesday, according to officials.

According to LMPD, an officer pulled over a driver near Moorewick Way and Lower River Road around 1 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was reportedly "the result of a domestic incident that began earlier."

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly took off and dragged the officer, causing them to fall to the ground.

Police say the suspect then led authorities on a brief chase which ended after they struck another officer's marked vehicle.

Both officers and the suspect were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS and are expected to survive from their injuries.

LMPD's Third Division and Domestic Violence Unit are handling the investigation.

A department spokesperson said charges are pending against the suspect, whose identity is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

