Man surrenders after standoff incident in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a house in south Louisville.
Police were called to a home on Longfield Avenue Saturday afternoon following reports of a man wanted on an active protective order.
Vernon Olson, 37, was inside that residence with a juvenile.
Police said Olson eventually surrendered around 2:30 p.m.
The incident was unrelated to protests happening in the area.
Olson is currently being held in Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 7.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.