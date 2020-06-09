Man surrenders after standoff incident in south Louisville

Metro Police said a man has been arrested after barricading himself and a juvenile inside a house on Longfield Avenue Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said a man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a house in south Louisville.

Police were called to a home on Longfield Avenue Saturday afternoon following reports of a man wanted on an active protective order.

Vernon Olson, 37, was inside that residence with a juvenile.

Police said Olson eventually surrendered around 2:30 p.m.

The incident was unrelated to protests happening in the area.

Olson is currently being held in Metro Corrections without bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 7.

