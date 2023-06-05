LMPD: Man shot, killed near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting. There are currently no known suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a man who had been shot. Officials say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit in investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

