Coroner ID's man found shot to death in downtown Louisville on Thursday

The coroner has identified a man who died after a shooting on First and Jacob Streets early Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after a man was found shot to death in downtown Louisville, authorities have released his identity.

Jeffrey Bizzle, 38, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Metro Police responded to the area of South First and Jacob Streets following reports of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on June 1.

Bizzle was located and was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

