LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting on N. 22nd Street and Owen Street around 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. LMPD said he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.
The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.
At this time, there are no known suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.
