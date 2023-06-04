LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Portland neighborhood

At this time, there are no known suspect(s).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a shooting on N. 22nd Street and Owen Street around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man that had been shot. LMPD said he was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

At this time, there are no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

