Police investigating deadly shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Shively are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.
According to investigators, the incident happened inside a home in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the victim, a male believed to be around 21 years old, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shively Police also confirmed a suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident and is charged with murder.
Police have not revealed the identities of either the suspect or the victim, nor a motive for the shooting.
