Man shot, killed by police after barricading himself, shooting at officers from inside Jeffersonville apartment

A man was shot by an officer on Tuesday night after he barricaded himself in an apartment and fired shots outside at officers, authorities say.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday night.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls, officers were sent to a man's apartment on a welfare check due to some "disturbing comments" the man made.

The man barricaded himself in the apartment and officers were unable to make contact. Officers said he had firearms and mentioned shooting them.

Officers with ISP and Jeffersonville Police backed away from the scene and called the regional SWAT team for backup.

Around 11:30 p.m., the man fired his weapon from inside the apartment complex 2 or 3 times, according to Huls.

A regional SWAT team officer fired and struck the man, killing him. No other injuries were reported.

Around 1 a.m., Jeffersonville Police Department initiated a "Shelter in Place" order for the area of AVIA North Shores apartments, located at 703 North Shore Drive.

Jeffersonville residents were asked to shelter in place due to a man barricading himself and firing a weapon indiscriminately from an apartment window at officers.

Please avoid the area of West Market St. and Southern Indiana Ave as well as North Shore Drive and West Market St.

Just an hour after Jeffersonville residents were asked to shelter in place, Jeffersonville Police released a statement saying the "Shelter in Place" has been lifted, but to avoid the area while police investigate.

Shelter in place has been lifted, please continue to avoid the area as Jeffersonville Police Dept...

