Man dies at UofL Hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood, police say

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:10 p.m. in the Russell neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the corner of 26th and Market Streets Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:10 p.m. in the Russell neighborhood.

When officers arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been shot.

Police rendered aid, but the man later died at UofL Hospital shortly after arriving according to authorities.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.