Carroll County Schools mourns loss of student

The student’s name was not released, but a spokesperson for the district said he would have started his junior year at Carroll County High School on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Carroll County community is mourning the loss of a student athlete.

The student’s name was not released, but a spokesperson for the district said he would have started his junior year at Carroll County High School on Wednesday.

The young man was also a football player and was in various groups and clubs at the school.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said in a statement released Sunday night. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

School officials said the campus and football field will be open Monday at noon where students can be in a “safe space to gather, grieve or just be.”

The investigation into the student’s death is ongoing, according to the district.

Carrollton is about 60 miles northeast of Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.