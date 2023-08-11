22-year-old man ID'd as victim in southern Jefferson County shooting

Police said the victim was found shot to death in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four days after a man was found shot to death in southern Jefferson County, his identity has been revealed.

The Jefferson County Coroner has confirmed 22-year-old Zonte Holbrook died from gunshot wounds.

Holbrook’s body was found after officers responded to the 11200 block of Pyramid Road following reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Friday.

Holbrook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in the case.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

